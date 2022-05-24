RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.33 on Monday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

