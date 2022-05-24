RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.00. 3,053,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

