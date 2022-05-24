RB Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.98.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

