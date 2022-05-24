RB Capital Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.82. 1,561,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,922. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.