RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tri-Continental worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,187. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

