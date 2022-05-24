RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after acquiring an additional 296,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded up $7.19 on Monday, reaching $320.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $276.15 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.