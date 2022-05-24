RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.