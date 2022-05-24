RB Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.76. 2,335,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.70. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

