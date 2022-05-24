RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after buying an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,361,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The company has a market capitalization of $531.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

