RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,083. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.85. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

