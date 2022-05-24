Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0294

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $307.52 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,900.38 or 0.85045252 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,280.66 or 1.00005767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

