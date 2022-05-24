Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.29

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 52022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 82.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

