Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RL opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $88.06 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

