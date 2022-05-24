Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE:RL opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $88.06 and a one year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

