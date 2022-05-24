Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $442,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after buying an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 171,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 169,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

