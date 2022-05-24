Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $11,771.50 and $74.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars.

