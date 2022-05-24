Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 330,040 shares of company stock worth $9,119,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

XM traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 2,846,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.19. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

