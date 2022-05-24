Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

AMT stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.