Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIO were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 756,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,105,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.