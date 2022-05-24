Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 4,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

