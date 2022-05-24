Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $29 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. 1,106,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,287,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.