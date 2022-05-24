Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $17.50 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

