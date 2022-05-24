Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.72 and a 200-day moving average of $414.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

