Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 3,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($188.75) to £140 ($176.17) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,739.40.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

