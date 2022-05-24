Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 98,100 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.55% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

