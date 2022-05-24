Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 67,400 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.29% of NuVasive worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.