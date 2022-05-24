Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 322,700 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of NN worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,728.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 548,015 shares of company stock worth $1,396,127. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

