Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,000 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.