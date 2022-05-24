Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.58 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

