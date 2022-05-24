Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.13% of Sun Country Airlines worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,288.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,816.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

SNCY opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

