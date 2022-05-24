Primecap Management Co. CA Has $14 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

