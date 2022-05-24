Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.42% of Li-Cycle worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.