Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of New Fortress Energy worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

