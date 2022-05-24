Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 7,950 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

