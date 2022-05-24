Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 3,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

