PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,722,938.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.