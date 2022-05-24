PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.95 Million

Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to post $329.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $7,478,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 250,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

