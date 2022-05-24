Polarity Investment Partners LP Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 6.0% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 1,345,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

