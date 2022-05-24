Polarity Investment Partners LP Takes $945,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Evergy comprises 1.9% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $23,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,625,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 310,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.32. 846,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

