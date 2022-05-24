PirateCash Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $112,788.49 and $4.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

