Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $405,057.28 and approximately $63.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00203742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001294 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00334950 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,261,545 coins and its circulating supply is 436,001,109 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

