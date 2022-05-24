Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 12,751,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

