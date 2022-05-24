Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

