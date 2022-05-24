People s United Financial Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,560,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.87. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,557. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

