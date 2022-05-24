People s United Financial Inc. Sells 32,385 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.41. 136,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

