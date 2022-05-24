People s United Financial Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

