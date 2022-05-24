People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,821 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 23,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.