People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,810 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 351,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 273,338 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

