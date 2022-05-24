People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 127,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Water Works by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.65. 8,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,771. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

