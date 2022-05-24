People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

